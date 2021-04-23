How can I simplify this validation script

Initially I had a simple script that did not validate URL parameters and believe it could have been a security risk.
The following script seems to work OK and I think could be simplifed:
//=========================================
// get URL parameters and return $PAGE name
// OR return warning page not found.
//=========================================
function getPage()
:string
{
$PAGE = strrchr($_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'], '/');
$PAGE = str_replace('.php', '', $PAGE);
$PAGE = '/'===$PAGE ? 'home' : $PAGE;
if('/'===substr($PAGE, 0,1)):
$PAGE = substr($PAGE, 1);
endif;
$PAGE = 'index'===$PAGE ? 'home' : $PAGE;
if( file_exists('sitepages/' . $PAGE . '.php')) :
# No problem :)
else:
$PAGE = 'missing-file';
endif;
return $PAGE;
}