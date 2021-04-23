How can I simplify this validation script

Initially I had a simple script that did not validate URL parameters and believe it could have been a security risk.

The following script seems to work OK and I think could be simplifed:

//=========================================
// get URL parameters and return $PAGE name 
// OR return warning page not found.
//=========================================
function getPage()
:string 
{
	$PAGE = strrchr($_SERVER['REQUEST_URI'], '/');
	$PAGE = str_replace('.php', '', $PAGE);

	$PAGE = '/'===$PAGE  ? 'home' : $PAGE;
	if('/'===substr($PAGE, 0,1)):
		$PAGE = substr($PAGE, 1);
	endif;		
	$PAGE = 'index'===$PAGE ? 'home' : $PAGE;

	if( file_exists('sitepages/' . $PAGE . '.php')) :
		# No problem :)
	else:
		$PAGE = 'missing-file';
	endif;

	return $PAGE;
}