m_hutley: m_hutley: How in React to take a database result of 1, and perform an if on it at pageload to determine whether the box should be checked at load time.

Well pretty much like I demonstrated — that’s my point, it should work as is.

In my previous demo, I was hardcoding the checked value, but you could just as easily fetch this from a database and pop it into state. It shouldn’t make much difference to the result.

Here’s a second demo showing that.

CodeSandbox Checkbox component state example - CodeSandbox

The data is typically fetched in the componentDidMount lifecycle method, then stored in state , so that React can access that value when it comes to render the component.

If checked is returning as “yes” from the database, you could convert it like so:

const res = await api.getData(); const checked = res.checked === 'yes' ? true : false; this.setState({ checked });

But storing a Boolean value as “yes” is a bad idea.