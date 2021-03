I want to set a Content-Policy-Header to upgrade-insecure-requests for my website. Here’re the rules I added (one at a time) to do this in the .httaccess file:

<IfModule mod_headers.c> Header set Content-Security-Policy "default-src https:" Header set Content-Security-Policy "upgrade-insecure-requests" </IfModule>

None of them are working! How can I solve this?