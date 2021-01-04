How can I send the variable of a function to be stored in mysql server

I created a high score table for a game that I did in vanilla js using fetch. Maybe it will give you some ideas for you own quiz.

/* * Create and Display High Score Table */ const displayHSTable = (info) => { info.forEach((value, index) => { var anchor = d.querySelector('.anchor'); var trElement = anchor.appendChild(d.createElement('tr')); if ((index + 1) % 2 == 0) { trElement.className = 'active-row'; } var tdPlayer = trElement.appendChild(d.createElement('td')); var tdPoints = trElement.appendChild(d.createElement('td')); tdPlayer.appendChild(d.createTextNode(value.player)); tdPoints.appendChild(d.createTextNode(value.score)); }); } /* Save User Data to hs_table */ const saveHSTableSuccess = function (info) { if (info) { removeHighScores(); createHSTable('retrieveHighScore.php', retrieveHSTableUISuccess, retrieveHSTableUIError); } }; /* If Database Table fails to save data in mysql table */ const saveHSTableUIError = function (error) { console.log("Database Table did not load", error); }; /* create FETCH request */ const saveHSTableRequest = (saveUrl, succeed, fail) => { fetch(saveUrl, { method: 'POST', // or 'PUT' body: JSON.stringify(hs_table) }) .then((response) => handleErrors(response)) .then((data) => succeed(data)) .catch((error) => fail(error)); }; /* retrieve User Data from hs_table */ const retrieveHSTableUISuccess = function (info) { displayHSTable(info); }; /* If Database Table fails to save data in mysql table */ const retrieveHSTableUIError = function (error) { console.log("Database Table did not load", error); }; /* Create High Score Data using fetch */ const createHSTable = (retrieveUrl, succeed, fail) => { var max = 5; // Maximum Records to Be Displayed var maxium = {}; maxium.max_limit = max; fetch(retrieveUrl, { method: 'POST', // or 'PUT' body: JSON.stringify(maxium) }) .then((response) => handleErrors(response)) .then((data) => succeed(data)) .catch((error) => fail(error)); }; createHSTable('retrieveHighScore.php', retrieveHSTableUISuccess, retrieveHSTableUIError);