How can I send the variable of a function to be stored in mysql server

JavaScript
,
#1

Im working on a quizz with php mysql and javascript that consist in an array that stores the information in the following order: Question,option a, option b, option c, option d, option e, option f, and Im using a several functions to store the score and progress of the user, but do not have a clue on how to store this information in a database, so an administration is able to consult it in a further time. Here are the functions that are used in the program:

function populate() {
    if(quiz.isEnded()) {
        showScores();
    }
    else {
        // show question
        var element = document.getElementById("question");
        element.innerHTML = quiz.getQuestionIndex().text;

        // show options
        var choices = quiz.getQuestionIndex().choices;
        for(var i = 0; i < choices.length; i++) {
            var element = document.getElementById("choice" + i);
            element.innerHTML = choices[i];
            guess("bt" + i, choices[i]);
        }

        showProgress();
    }
};

function guess(id, guess) {
    var button = document.getElementById(id);
    button.onclick = function() {
        quiz.guess(guess);
        populate();
    }
};


function showProgress() {
    var currentQuestionNumber = quiz.questionIndex + 1;
    var element = document.getElementById("progress");
    element.innerHTML = "Question number " + currentQuestionNumber + " de " + quiz.questions.length;
};

function showScores() {
    var gameOverHTML = "<h1>The test has ended</h1>";
    gameOverHTML += "<h2 id='score'> Result: " + quiz.score + "</h2>";
    var element = document.getElementById("quiz");
    element.innerHTML = gameOverHTML;