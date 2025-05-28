How Can I Safely Integrate External Script Execution into a Web-Based Game?

I’m exploring a browser-based game concept that requires executing external scripts — think of it like letting advanced users customize behavior through Lua-based automation.
I’ve seen some desktop tools like Delta Executor that handle script execution for Roblox using Lua. While it’s game-specific, I’m curious if there are web-friendly or sandboxed ways to handle similar functionality for browser environments.
- Are there secure methods to allow limited script execution in the browser (maybe via WebAssembly or sandboxed iframes)?
- What are the security implications?
- Can something like a Lua VM be embedded for this purpose?
Any ideas or experiences would be appreciated!