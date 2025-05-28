How Can I Safely Integrate External Script Execution into a Web-Based Game?

I’m exploring a browser-based game concept that requires executing external scripts — think of it like letting advanced users customize behavior through Lua-based automation.

I’ve seen some desktop tools like Delta Executor that handle script execution for Roblox using Lua. While it’s game-specific, I’m curious if there are web-friendly or sandboxed ways to handle similar functionality for browser environments.

Are there secure methods to allow limited script execution in the browser (maybe via WebAssembly or sandboxed iframes)?

What are the security implications?

Can something like a Lua VM be embedded for this purpose?

Any ideas or experiences would be appreciated!