How Can I Resolve the Page on SERP?

Welcome to the forums, @PinkRabit.

PinkRabit: PinkRabit: several page comes with same Title and URL.

If the URL is the same, then clearly the results must all be pointing to the same page.

Check your site and ensure each page has a unique title. Read the following guidelines, which explain how to create good title text. If there is a problem with your page title, Google may show different text.

https://support.google.com/webmasters/answer/35624?hl=en