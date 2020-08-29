How can I resolve heading tags error in my blogger template?

I have been having issue understanding heading tags, especially H1 tag. I checked my head tags with some tools online and I got a report that my H1 tags are too much. This comment got me mixed up. I don’t seem to understand. Do I need to edit my blogger template to rectify this? I am afraid this might affect my SEO. I will appreciate if you can help me out on what to do. This is the blog https://www.blogmeloud.com
Your
h1 tag is inside the
head element, this is invalid html, it should be within the
body part of the document.
Also the
title tag is nested within the
h1, also invalid.
title should be in the
head as a direct descendant of the
head.
There are a host of other html errors too:-
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blogmeloud.com%2F
3 Likes
