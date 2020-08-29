How can I resolve heading tags error in my blogger template?

I have been having issue understanding heading tags, especially H1 tag. I checked my head tags with some tools online and I got a report that my H1 tags are too much. This comment got me mixed up. I don’t seem to understand. Do I need to edit my blogger template to rectify this? I am afraid this might affect my SEO. I will appreciate if you can help me out on what to do. This is the blog https://www.blogmeloud.com

Your h1 tag is inside the head element, this is invalid html, it should be within the body part of the document.
Also the title tag is nested within the h1, also invalid. title should be in the head as a direct descendant of the head.
There are a host of other html errors too:-
https://validator.w3.org/nu/?doc=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blogmeloud.com%2F

