Hi,

looks like Chrome has added a new feature in one of the last versions. This feature is far too intelligent (or even not).

I have an input field which I use for a date picker. If I now click on the input field, normally the date picker opens up. But since the last Chrom update also the credentials suggestions are popping up:

I have already tried autocomplete= “off”

but it doesn’t help.

At this point I want suggestions from you, how to get rid of the suggestions in Chrome