How can I remove Facebook account from Instagram account? without using my facebook account

Actually my facebook account has been disable , now I have created a new facebook account, That is not connecting my instagram account. When I am connect my instagram account then showing error your account alredy connected an FB account.
Did you try following Instagram’s instructions?

https://help.instagram.com/176235449218188

already try, This process also asks for Facebook login. Which i can’t access

WhatsApp Image 2020-04-08 at 2.05.14 PM
WhatsApp Image 2020-04-08 at 2.05.14 PM640×1280 23.3 KB

You can link the new facebook account with the instagram, you will find this option in the instagram’s “linked accounts”. All the best!