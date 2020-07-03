Actually my facebook account has been disable , now I have created a new facebook account, That is not connecting my instagram account. When I am connect my instagram account then showing error your account alredy connected an FB account.
How can I remove Facebook account from Instagram account? without using my facebook account.
How can I remove Facebook account from Instagram account? without using my facebook account
Actually my facebook account has been disable , now I have created a new facebook account, That is not connecting my instagram account. When I am connect my instagram account then showing error your account alredy connected an FB account.
2 Likes
Did you try following Instagram’s instructions?
1 Like
You can link the new facebook account with the instagram, you will find this option in the instagram’s “linked accounts”. All the best!