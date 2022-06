How can I reject incoming calls in android studio or add them to the blocked contacts list (java)

I am making an Android application that is supposed to block a specific set of numbers that might change over time. I have found a way to detect what number is calling:

private void blockNumber() { String blockNumber = "+359895656436"; TelephonyManager telephonyManager = (TelephonyManager) getSystemService(TELEPHONY_SERVICE); telephonyManager.listen(new PhoneStateListener() { @Override public void onCallStateChanged(int state, String phoneNumber) { Log.d("phonecalled", state + " " + phoneNumber); if(phoneNumber.equals(blockNumber)) { // telephonyService.endCall(); // block number } } }, PhoneStateListener.LISTEN_CALL_STATE); }

I have seen solutions such as

https://developer.android.com/reference/android/telecom/Call#reject(boolean,%20java.lang.String)

(I have no idea how to obtain the Call object and use it to reject the call)

How to Answer or reject incoming calls programmatically in Android 9+?

(I do not want to make a dealer app)

https://source.android.com/devices/tech/connect/block-numbers#put-blocked-number

which gives me

java.lang.SecurityException: Caller must be system, default dialer or default SMS app

I also tried finding solutions on GitHub but did not find anything.