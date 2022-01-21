How can I reduce the CSS sheet size in my website?

I have a business website in which I have applied CSS effects through plugins in wordpress. I want to know how I can reduce the size of those files ? Its affecting the load speed of website.
Page Size Reduction Tips:
Images should be resized and compressed.
Make use of CSS Sprites.
Remove any custom fonts that aren’t required.
Reduce the number of resources you use.
Make use of a Content Delivery Network (CDN)
Option 1. Put Cloudflare in front of your site and activate “minify” https://support.cloudflare.com/hc/en-us/articles/200168196-How-do-I-minify-HTML-CSS-and-JavaScript-to-optimize-my-site-
Option 2. Minify JS and CSS manually
Option 3. There are sure another plugins for this :-))
Another option is to use https://web.dev/measure to identify your exact speed problem