How can I reduce the CSS sheet size in my website?

safeali093: safeali093: I have applied CSS effects through plugins

Option 1. Put Cloudflare in front of your site and activate “minify” https://support.cloudflare.com/hc/en-us/articles/200168196-How-do-I-minify-HTML-CSS-and-JavaScript-to-optimize-my-site-

Option 2. Minify JS and CSS manually

Option 3. There are sure another plugins for this :-))

Another option is to use https://web.dev/measure to identify your exact speed problem