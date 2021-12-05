How can I read a book offline?

Okay, so I’ve been deliberately misled in the past. But now the clarification: there is currently no offline mode. Something is (maybe) planned and will (maybe) come in 2022 and (maybe) has something to do with eReader software.

My current situation is as follows: I am currently sitting by a patient’s ICU case several days a week for several hours each day as a visitor. The case has nothing to do with Covid, but is massively affected by Covid restrictions and rules. That’s just the way it is, let’s not talk about it any further. I don’t have internet here and cell phones are also banned because the monitoring devices could be interfered with. I have no problem with that either. But I am just sitting here, the patient is not conscious and my assistance is only due to the wish that the patient will get better soon and that he (or she) will not die. Period. Now I would like to learn and / or read in the time. To be able to learn with the offer of Sitepoint paid by me would be nice. But that is just not possible. Because there is no offline mode. And there is not because Sitepoint does not want it. Or it is technically not possible. Or it is not allowed to offer the mode for contractual reasons. Either way, this is very poor communication.

All well and good. But why am I (are we, the users) not honestly informed and treated disrespectfully? Back and forth for years: offline mode yes, then offline mode no. Then ‘we’ll do a beta’. Then ‘maybe in 2022’. Sitepoint, you don’t have a bad offer there. But these are not books. This is web content behind a paywall. Only. available. online. Make a proper (own!) app for the offline mode or say clearly: Only. available. online. Thanks for listening.