How can I read a book offline?

#1

Each book in the Dashboard has a small light gray cloud icon in the upper right corner. There is a dark gray check mark in the icon. Is it possible to tick something there? I can’t click on anything or select anything. When I click on a book, the screen changes to the contents of the book. Even there, I don’t have the option to tick anything anywhere. I also don’t see an option to ‘read offline’ or anything like that. I am on a Mac (Catalina) with Firefox and MS Edge as browsers. If I don’t have wifi, I can’t see anything in the dashboard, not a single book.

What must I do to read content offline?

#2

@mrlagmer has provided directions here and should be able to provide you more guidance if needed.

#3

Hi,

Thanks for the feedback I will pass this onto the team. With our updated reader we no longer have an offline mode at current so our dashboard needs some work.

We’re planning to introduce integrations with eReader software in 2022 to allow reading outside of SitePoint.com and in an offline setting (where the content can be read offline)

Thanks.