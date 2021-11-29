How can I read a book offline?

Each book in the Dashboard has a small light gray cloud icon in the upper right corner. There is a dark gray check mark in the icon. Is it possible to tick something there? I can’t click on anything or select anything. When I click on a book, the screen changes to the contents of the book. Even there, I don’t have the option to tick anything anywhere. I also don’t see an option to ‘read offline’ or anything like that. I am on a Mac (Catalina) with Firefox and MS Edge as browsers. If I don’t have wifi, I can’t see anything in the dashboard, not a single book.

What must I do to read content offline?