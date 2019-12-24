How can I place 3 markers with user input instead of 1 on Google Maps?

I’m trying to learn some new things with Javascript. This time with Google Maps.

I already can place 1 marker with the user input and I can also give the marker a name. The next step that I want to do is that I can place 3 markers (no more than 3) with the same input field and button that I use now.

I’m stuck since 2 days and I already tried some things but I can’t figure it out.

I hope someone can help me with my code, thanks for the effort!

index.html

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0" /> <title>Place marker with name</title> </head> <body> <div > <h1>Place marker with name</h1> </div> <div> <div> <div> <div> <h2>Place and name marker</h2> </div> <div> <form> <div> <div> Place <input id="place" type="text"> </div> <div> Name Marker<input id="namemarker" type="text"> <div> <button id="search">search</button> </div> </div> </div> </form> </div> </div> <div> <div> <div> <h1>MAP</h1> </div> </div> <div> <div class="divmap"></div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <script src="js/main.js"></script> </body> </html>

main.js