How can I optimize my PHP code for better performance

I am very new to PHP and have tried various techniques to optimize this code when clicking on the export button to download a csv report. I’m not sure why the previous developer did it this way.
Is there a better why in PHP to make this code better? Willing to understand and learn from an PHP expert.
The database is MYSQL.
$coursefilterid = $_GET['course'];
$conn = new mysqli($host, $username, $password, $database);
if ($conn->connect_error) {
die("Connection failed: " . $conn->connect_error);
}
$sqluserenrolled = "select mdl_user.username, mdl_user_enrolments.userid as enrolleduserid, mdl_enrol.courseid from mdl_user_enrolments
Inner Join
mdl_enrol
on
mdl_enrol.id = mdl_user_enrolments.enrolid
Inner Join
mdl_user
on
mdl_user.id = mdl_user_enrolments.userid
where
mdl_enrol.courseid = '" . $coursefilterid . "'
order by mdl_user.username
";
$queryenrolleduser = mysqli_query($conn, $sqluserenrolled);
?>
<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>
<form method="post"
action="<?php echo "userlistssiexport.php?id=$coursefilterid"?>">
<input type="hidden" name="exportcourseid"
value="<?php echo $coursefilterid;?>"> <input type="hidden"
name="sessid" value="<?php echo $USER->sesskey;?>"> <input
class="btn btn-primary" type="submit" name="submit"
value="<?php echo "Export";?>">
</form>
<?php
$noteid = "";
$cmId = "";
?>
<table class="data-table">
<caption class="title">User info</caption>
<thead>
<tr>
<th>Username</th>
<th>Firstname</th>
<th>Lastname</th>
<th>Email</th>
<th>Last login</th>
<th>Createddate</th>
<th>Position</th>
<th>Organization</th>
<th>Certificate Request Date</th>
<th>Role1</th>
<th>Role2</th>
<th>Role3</th>
</tr>
</thead>
<tbody>
<?php
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($queryenrolleduser)) {
$enrolleduserid = $row['enrolleduserid'];
$sql = "select mdl_user.username as username,
mdl_user.firstname as firstname,
mdl_user.lastname as lastname,
mdl_user.email as email,
mdl_user.lastlogin as lastaccess,
mdl_user.timecreated as createddate,
mdl_user_info_data.data as position
from mdl_user
Inner Join
mdl_user_info_data
on
mdl_user_info_data.userid = mdl_user.id
Inner Join
mdl_user_info_field
on
mdl_user_info_field.id = mdl_user_info_data.fieldid
Inner Join
mdl_user_lastaccess
on
mdl_user_lastaccess.userid = mdl_user.id
where mdl_user_info_field.id = 1
and
mdl_user.deleted = 0
and
mdl_user.id = '" . $enrolleduserid . "'
group by mdl_user.username
order by mdl_user.username
";
$query = mysqli_query($conn, $sql);
if (! $query) {
die('SQL Error: ' . mysqli_error($conn));
} else {}
?>
<?php
$no = 1;
$total = 0;
$username = '';
$coursename = '';
$content = '';
$modulename = '';
$organization = '';
$userid = '';
$certificatedate = '';
$userrole = '';
$enrolleduserid = '';
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($query)) {
// Do something here
$username = $row['username'];
$coursename = $row['coursename'];
$content = $row['content'];
$noteid = $row['noteid'];
// $notedatetime = date("d/m/y g:i (A)", $row['notedate']);
$notedatetime = date("D M j Y G:i A", $row['notedate']);
$lastaccess = date("D M j Y G:i A", $row['lastaccess']);
$createddate = date("D M j Y G:i A", $row['createddate']);
$datafile = $username . $coursename . $content;
echo '<tr>
<td>' . $row['username'] . '</td>
<td>' . $row['firstname'] . '</td>
<td>' . $row['lastname'] . '</td>
<td>' . $row['email'] . '</td>
<td>' . $lastaccess . '</td>
<td>' . $createddate . '</td>
<td>' . $row['position'] . '</td>
';
$modid = $row['contextid'];
// Get module name
$sqlmodule = "select mdl_user.username as username,
mdl_user.firstname as firstname,
mdl_user.lastname as lastname,
mdl_user.email as email,
FROM_UNIXTIME(mdl_user_lastaccess.timeaccess) as lastaccess,
FROM_UNIXTIME(mdl_user.timecreated) as createddate,
mdl_user_info_data.data as organization
from mdl_user
Inner Join
mdl_user_info_data
on
mdl_user_info_data.userid = mdl_user.id
Inner Join
mdl_user_info_field
on
mdl_user_info_field.id = mdl_user_info_data.fieldid
Inner Join
mdl_user_lastaccess
on
mdl_user_lastaccess.userid = mdl_user.id
where mdl_user_info_field.id = 3
and
mdl_user.deleted = 0
and
mdl_user.username ='" . $username . "'";
$querymodule = mysqli_query($conn, $sqlmodule);
?>
<?php
$modulenamelink = "";
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($querymodule)) {
$organization = $row['organization'];
}
echo '<td>' . $organization . '</td>';
$sqlCertificateDateuid = "select id from mdl_user where username = '" . $username . "'";
$queryCertificateDateuid = mysqli_query($conn, $sqlCertificateDateuid);
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($queryCertificateDateuid)) {
$userid = $row['id'];
}
$sqlcertificatedate = "select * from mdl_certificateemail where userid = '" . $userid . "'
and courseid = '" . $coursefilterid . "'";
$querycertificaterequestdate = mysqli_query($conn, $sqlcertificatedate);
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($querycertificaterequestdate)) {
$certificatedate = date("D M j Y g:i:s A", $row['unixdatetimecertificate']);
}
echo '<td>' . $certificatedate . '</td>';
$sqluserrole = "select mdl_role_assignments.userid, mdl_role_assignments.roleid,mdl_course_modules.course, mdl_role.shortname as rolename,FROM_UNIXTIME(mdl_role_assignments.timemodified) from mdl_role_assignments
Inner Join
mdl_context
on
mdl_context.id = mdl_role_assignments.contextid
Inner Join
mdl_course_modules
on
mdl_course_modules.instance = mdl_context.instanceid
Inner Join
mdl_role
on
mdl_role.id = mdl_role_assignments.roleid
where mdl_course_modules.course = '" . $coursefilterid . "'
and
mdl_role_assignments.userid = '" . $userid . "'
group by
mdl_role_assignments.userid,
mdl_role_assignments.roleid,
mdl_course_modules.course,
mdl_role.shortname,
mdl_role_assignments.timemodified
order by mdl_role_assignments.timemodified
";
$userlistrole = '';
$queryuserrole = mysqli_query($conn, $sqluserrole);
while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($queryuserrole)) {
$userrole = $row['rolename'];
$userlistrole = array(
array(
$userrole
)
);
// echo '<td>'.$userrole.'</td>';
}
foreach ($userlistrole as $listrole) {
// echo $listrole;
}
$teacherrole = array(
'student'
);
foreach ($teacherrole as $rolename) {
$role = $DB->get_record('role', array(
'shortname' => $rolename
));
$context = get_context_instance(CONTEXT_COURSE, $coursefilterid);
// $context = context_course::instance($cid1);
$teachers = get_role_users($role->id, $context);
foreach ($teachers as $teacher) {
$teacherid = $teacher->id;
if ($teacherid == $userid) {
echo '<td>student</td>';
}
}
}
$teacherrole = array(
'editingteacher'
);
foreach ($teacherrole as $rolename) {
$role = $DB->get_record('role', array(
'shortname' => $rolename
));
$context = get_context_instance(CONTEXT_COURSE, $coursefilterid);
// $context = context_course::instance($cid1);
$teachers = get_role_users($role->id, $context);
foreach ($teachers as $teacher) {
$teacherid = $teacher->id;
if ($teacherid == $userid) {
echo '<td></td>';
echo '<td>editingteacher</td>';
}
}
}
$teacherrole = array(
'manager'
);
foreach ($teacherrole as $rolename) {
$role = $DB->get_record('role', array(
'shortname' => $rolename
));
$context = get_context_instance(CONTEXT_COURSE, $coursefilterid);
// $context = context_course::instance($cid1);
$teachers = get_role_users($role->id, $context);
foreach ($teachers as $teacher) {
$teacherid = $teacher->id;
if ($teacherid == $userid) {
echo '<td>manager</td>';
}
}
}
echo '</tr>';
}
}
?>
</tbody>
<tfoot>
</tfoot>
</table>
</body>
</html>
<?php
}
}
else {
header("Location:/index.php");
// echo "something";
die();
}
}
else {
header("Location:/index.php");
die();
}