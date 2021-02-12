How can I optimize my PHP code for better performance

It’s quite difficult to read, but on the face of it you run a fairly large query, loop through the results, and inside the loop you then run some more queries to get additional information. It’s usually the case that you could add some JOINs to your original query and bring that information out in the original data set.

For example the first query you run inside the loop is almost as complex as the original query, retrieves lots of columns, but you only seem to use one. The comment suggests this is to retrieve the “module name”, though the variable is confusingly called “organization”, but as you’re already retrieving information from mdl_user-info_data in the first query, why not add the extra column to that instead of the new query?

The next one retrieves the user-id, which again comes from a table you’re already accessing in the first query, and even though it’s the user-id, the query to retrieve it is called $sqlCertificateDateuid - no big deal, but doesn’t make it easy to read. In fact now I read it again, you actually retrieve the user-id in the first query, so there’s really no need to get it again for every iteration of the loop.

Without going through the massive code dump, it does seem that there are some queries being run that could be combined.