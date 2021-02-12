How can I optimize my PHP code for better performance

I am very new to PHP and have tried various techniques to optimize this code when clicking on the export button to download a csv report. I’m not sure why the previous developer did it this way.

Is there a better why in PHP to make this code better? Willing to understand and learn from an PHP expert.

The database is MYSQL.

$coursefilterid = $_GET['course'];

            $conn = new mysqli($host, $username, $password, $database);
            if ($conn->connect_error) {
                die("Connection failed: " . $conn->connect_error);
            }

            $sqluserenrolled = "select mdl_user.username, mdl_user_enrolments.userid as enrolleduserid, mdl_enrol.courseid from mdl_user_enrolments
    Inner Join
    mdl_enrol
    on 
    mdl_enrol.id = mdl_user_enrolments.enrolid
    Inner Join
    mdl_user
    on
    mdl_user.id = mdl_user_enrolments.userid
    where  
    mdl_enrol.courseid = '" . $coursefilterid . "'
    order by mdl_user.username
    
    ";

            $queryenrolleduser = mysqli_query($conn, $sqluserenrolled);

            ?>

<html>
<head>
</head>
<body>

    <form method="post"
        action="<?php echo "userlistssiexport.php?id=$coursefilterid"?>">
        <input type="hidden" name="exportcourseid"
            value="<?php echo $coursefilterid;?>"> <input type="hidden"
            name="sessid" value="<?php echo $USER->sesskey;?>"> <input
            class="btn btn-primary" type="submit" name="submit"
            value="<?php echo "Export";?>">
    </form>


<?php
            $noteid = "";
            $cmId = "";
            ?>
          
    <table class="data-table">
        <caption class="title">User info</caption>
        <thead>
            <tr>
                <th>Username</th>
                <th>Firstname</th>
                <th>Lastname</th>
                <th>Email</th>
                <th>Last login</th>
                <th>Createddate</th>
                <th>Position</th>
                <th>Organization</th>
                <th>Certificate Request Date</th>
                <th>Role1</th>
                <th>Role2</th>
                <th>Role3</th>
            </tr>
        </thead>
        <tbody>

    <?php

            while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($queryenrolleduser)) {

                $enrolleduserid = $row['enrolleduserid'];

                $sql = "select mdl_user.username as username, 
        mdl_user.firstname as firstname,
        mdl_user.lastname as lastname,
        mdl_user.email as email,
       mdl_user.lastlogin as lastaccess,
        mdl_user.timecreated as createddate,
        mdl_user_info_data.data as position 
        
        
        from mdl_user
        Inner Join 
        mdl_user_info_data
        on
        mdl_user_info_data.userid = mdl_user.id
        Inner Join
        mdl_user_info_field
        on 
        mdl_user_info_field.id = mdl_user_info_data.fieldid
        Inner Join
        mdl_user_lastaccess
        on
        mdl_user_lastaccess.userid = mdl_user.id
        
        
        where  mdl_user_info_field.id = 1
        and
        mdl_user.deleted = 0
        and
        mdl_user.id = '" . $enrolleduserid . "'
        group by mdl_user.username
        order by mdl_user.username
    
        ";
                $query = mysqli_query($conn, $sql);

                if (! $query) {
                    die('SQL Error: ' . mysqli_error($conn));
                } else {}

                ?>

        <?php
                $no = 1;
                $total = 0;
                $username = '';
                $coursename = '';
                $content = '';
                $modulename = '';
                $organization = '';
                $userid = '';
                $certificatedate = '';
                $userrole = '';
                $enrolleduserid = '';

                while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($query)) {
                    // Do something here
                    $username = $row['username'];
                    $coursename = $row['coursename'];
                    $content = $row['content'];
                    $noteid = $row['noteid'];
                    // $notedatetime = date("d/m/y g:i (A)", $row['notedate']);
                    $notedatetime = date("D M j Y G:i A", $row['notedate']);
                    $lastaccess = date("D M j Y G:i A", $row['lastaccess']);
                    $createddate = date("D M j Y G:i A", $row['createddate']);
                    $datafile = $username . $coursename . $content;

                    echo '<tr>      
                    <td>' . $row['username'] . '</td>
                    <td>' . $row['firstname'] . '</td>
                    <td>' . $row['lastname'] . '</td>
                    <td>' . $row['email'] . '</td>                          
                    <td>' . $lastaccess . '</td>                                    
                    <td>' . $createddate . '</td>   
                    <td>' . $row['position'] . '</td>    
                                                    
                ';
                    $modid = $row['contextid'];
                    // Get module name

                    $sqlmodule = "select mdl_user.username as username, 
        mdl_user.firstname as firstname,
        mdl_user.lastname as lastname,
        mdl_user.email as email,
        FROM_UNIXTIME(mdl_user_lastaccess.timeaccess) as lastaccess,
        FROM_UNIXTIME(mdl_user.timecreated) as createddate,
        mdl_user_info_data.data as organization 
        
        
        from mdl_user
        Inner Join 
        mdl_user_info_data
        on
        mdl_user_info_data.userid = mdl_user.id
        Inner Join
        mdl_user_info_field
        on 
        mdl_user_info_field.id = mdl_user_info_data.fieldid
        Inner Join
        mdl_user_lastaccess
        on
        mdl_user_lastaccess.userid = mdl_user.id
        
        
        where  mdl_user_info_field.id = 3
        and
        mdl_user.deleted = 0
        and
        mdl_user.username ='" . $username . "'";

                    $querymodule = mysqli_query($conn, $sqlmodule);
                    ?>              
            <?php
                    $modulenamelink = "";
                    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($querymodule)) {

                        $organization = $row['organization'];
                    }

                    echo '<td>' . $organization . '</td>';

                    $sqlCertificateDateuid = "select id from mdl_user where username = '" . $username . "'";

                    $queryCertificateDateuid = mysqli_query($conn, $sqlCertificateDateuid);
                    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($queryCertificateDateuid)) {

                        $userid = $row['id'];
                    }

                    $sqlcertificatedate = "select * from mdl_certificateemail where userid = '" . $userid . "'
        and courseid = '" . $coursefilterid . "'";

                    $querycertificaterequestdate = mysqli_query($conn, $sqlcertificatedate);
                    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($querycertificaterequestdate)) {

                         $certificatedate = date("D M j Y g:i:s A", $row['unixdatetimecertificate']);
                    }
                    echo '<td>' . $certificatedate . '</td>';

                    $sqluserrole = "select mdl_role_assignments.userid, mdl_role_assignments.roleid,mdl_course_modules.course, mdl_role.shortname as rolename,FROM_UNIXTIME(mdl_role_assignments.timemodified)  from mdl_role_assignments 
        Inner Join
        mdl_context
        on
        mdl_context.id = mdl_role_assignments.contextid
        Inner Join
        mdl_course_modules
        on 
        mdl_course_modules.instance = mdl_context.instanceid
        Inner Join
        mdl_role
        on 
        mdl_role.id = mdl_role_assignments.roleid
        
        where mdl_course_modules.course = '" . $coursefilterid . "'
        and
        mdl_role_assignments.userid = '" . $userid . "'
        group by
        mdl_role_assignments.userid,
        mdl_role_assignments.roleid,
        mdl_course_modules.course,
        mdl_role.shortname,
        mdl_role_assignments.timemodified
        
        order by mdl_role_assignments.timemodified
        ";

                    $userlistrole = '';
                    $queryuserrole = mysqli_query($conn, $sqluserrole);
                    while ($row = mysqli_fetch_array($queryuserrole)) {

                        $userrole = $row['rolename'];
                        $userlistrole = array(
                            array(
                                $userrole
                            )
                        );
                        // echo '<td>'.$userrole.'</td>';
                    }

                    foreach ($userlistrole as $listrole) {

                        // echo $listrole;
                    }

                    $teacherrole = array(
                        'student'
                    );
                    foreach ($teacherrole as $rolename) {
                        $role = $DB->get_record('role', array(
                            'shortname' => $rolename
                        ));
                        $context = get_context_instance(CONTEXT_COURSE, $coursefilterid);
                        // $context = context_course::instance($cid1);
                        $teachers = get_role_users($role->id, $context);

                        foreach ($teachers as $teacher) {

                            $teacherid = $teacher->id;
                            if ($teacherid == $userid) {
                                echo '<td>student</td>';
                            }
                        }
                    }

                    $teacherrole = array(
                        'editingteacher'
                    );
                    foreach ($teacherrole as $rolename) {
                        $role = $DB->get_record('role', array(
                            'shortname' => $rolename
                        ));
                        $context = get_context_instance(CONTEXT_COURSE, $coursefilterid);
                        // $context = context_course::instance($cid1);
                        $teachers = get_role_users($role->id, $context);

                        foreach ($teachers as $teacher) {

                            $teacherid = $teacher->id;
                            if ($teacherid == $userid) {
                                echo '<td></td>';
                                echo '<td>editingteacher</td>';
                            }
                        }
                    }

                    $teacherrole = array(
                        'manager'
                    );
                    foreach ($teacherrole as $rolename) {
                        $role = $DB->get_record('role', array(
                            'shortname' => $rolename
                        ));
                        $context = get_context_instance(CONTEXT_COURSE, $coursefilterid);
                        // $context = context_course::instance($cid1);
                        $teachers = get_role_users($role->id, $context);

                        foreach ($teachers as $teacher) {

                            $teacherid = $teacher->id;
                            if ($teacherid == $userid) {
                                echo '<td>manager</td>';
                            }
                        }
                    }
                    echo '</tr>';
                }
            }

            ?>

    
        </tbody>
        <tfoot>

        </tfoot>
    </table>
</body>
</html>

<?php
    }
}

else {
    header("Location:/index.php");
    // echo "something";
    die();
}
}

else {

header("Location:/index.php");
die();

}