How can I normalize this further?

m_hutley: m_hutley: student (student_id, name, startyear, program, credits) course (course_code, course_name, faculty) student_course(student_id, course_code, grade) Is how I would design this database.

erikssonvr: erikssonvr: So, I cannot normalize this further?

Consider the primary reason for Normalization which is reducing data duplication. Look at your table(s). Do you see duplicate data? Then you likely need another table for that data keyed back to where it was duplicated. The second purpose is data integrity. Think, if I changed the value of column X will I have to update the data in multiple rows? i.e Column faculty value “Tech” changes to “Advanced Tech”. Will you have to make more than one change?

In the quoted design @m_hutley posted, student should not have the program and credits column and probably not the start year. What if the student is part of more than one program? You now have to duplicate the student data. It is also possible that a student could have a different start year for each program they are in.

The course should have faculty_id and not the actual faculty data. A question to be asked is, can there ever be more than one faculty per course? If so, you have more re-design to do. More normalization, the faculty would not be in the course table at all. You would have another table that ties the courses to faculty, table course_faculty with course_id | faculty_id. You are now infinitely scalable to assign an unlimited number of of faculty to any given course.

In a nutshell,

Move duplicate data to another table and tie it back by the id key. Ask yourself, if I changed this data value, will I have to change it in numerous rows.

If you do that you will end up with a well normalized database that will be infinitely scalable.