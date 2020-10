I have this folder in my server. what I want is to move all the folders inside in movies to /new/wireframe/disc , I want to run my script to cron.

/var/lux/pool/movies/

To

/new/wireframe/disc/

So if I have

/var/lux/pool/movies/2020/01/10 /var/lux/pool/movies/2020/01/15 /var/lux/pool/movies/2020/02/20 /var/lux/pool/movies/2020/02/25

to

/new/wireframe/disc/2020/01/10 /new/wireframe/disc/2020/01/15 /new/wireframe/disc/2020/02/20 /new/wireframe/disc/2020/02/25

Thank you in advance