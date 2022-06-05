How can I make this frame image for slideshow appear on top of slide images?

Hi! I am really unsure on how to make the text visible and how to make the frame image appear on top of the slide images because right now I can see that the images are in front. I tried placing this bit (which is creating the frame), on container:before and after so I could change z-index but nothing happened and the text just won’t show, I wanted to place it below the frame.

box-sizing: border-box; border: 5vw solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.5); border-image: url(https://i.imgur.com/cZ8ZLoM.png) 550 round; border-image-width: 1.5;

codepen