How can I make my website faster?

I want to reduce the load time of my website. I think its heavy design is the issue. So can anyone tell me how can I reduce the size of it? Would I be required to change the design or I can make some changes in coding and it would be alright? Seriously at this point anything would help.
i suggest you run your site through a couple of online checkers, such as https://gtmetrix.com/ or https://www.webpagetest.org/
They should give you an idea of what needs improving.
Hi, i like to suggest you in brief that if you want to website faster than do these steps. Enable compression, minify CSS, JavaScript, and HTML, reduce redirects, remove render-blocking JavaScript, leverage browser caching, improve server response time, Use a content distribution network, and optimize images.
But if you think heavy design is issue then you can follow these web design tips:
Declutter your site for faster load times
Truncate image files
Get rid of any plugins you do not use or need
Minify your website’s code
Use a web host that works for you.
Optimize your site for conversions
Use a visual hierarchy
Include social share buttons
Use colors effectively
Stick with sans serif.
Include an FAQ
Utilize white space
Use unique, eye-catching images
Include a contact page
Make your layout responsive
Add a blog
Simplify navigation
Use infographics
Include testimonials or reviews
