How can I make my website faster?

Hi, i like to suggest you in brief that if you want to website faster than do these steps. Enable compression, minify CSS, JavaScript, and HTML, reduce redirects, remove render-blocking JavaScript, leverage browser caching, improve server response time, Use a content distribution network, and optimize images.

But if you think heavy design is issue then you can follow these web design tips:

Declutter your site for faster load times

Truncate image files

Get rid of any plugins you do not use or need

Minify your website’s code

Use a web host that works for you.

Optimize your site for conversions

Use a visual hierarchy

Include social share buttons

Use colors effectively

Stick with sans serif.

Include an FAQ

Utilize white space

Use unique, eye-catching images

Include a contact page

Make your layout responsive

Add a blog

Simplify navigation

Use infographics

Include testimonials or reviews

Testing