How can I make my website faster?

I want to reduce the load time of my website. I think its heavy design is the issue. So can anyone tell me how can I reduce the size of it? Would I be required to change the design or I can make some changes in coding and it would be alright? Seriously at this point anything would help.
i suggest you run your site through a couple of online checkers, such as https://gtmetrix.com/ or https://www.webpagetest.org/
They should give you an idea of what needs improving.
Check it out with https://www.webpagetest.org/ , https://developers.google.com/speed/pagespeed/insights/ https://www.thinkwithgoogle.com/feature/testmysite/ or https://gtmetrix.com/