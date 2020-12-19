How can i make my post thumbnail sharper?

Hi,
They aren’t exactly “thumbs”, they are scaled down from 1920x1079 px to 320x90 px.
The image CSS for >768px:
@media only screen and (min-width: 768px)
#first-blog .blog-list.hover-image-style-1 .blog-featured-image img, .blog-list.list-isotope-metro .blog-bg-image-metro {
display: block;
width: 100%;
height: 90px;
-webkit-transition: all .3s ease-in-out;
-moz-transition: all .3s ease-in-out;
-o-transition: all .3s ease-in-out;
-ms-transition: all .3s ease-in-out;
transition: all .3s ease-in-out;
}
(The 100% width distorts the aspect ratio.)
What was your goal exactly?
Edit)
Supposed to be posted before @coothead above.