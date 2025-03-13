How can I make it get results ordered numerically, descending?

Databases
1

Hello there,

I can’t sort properly in the exported csv file in MySQL using INTO OUTFILE syntax.

The column nr_access is INT 11 in tbl_nr_access

I need this output

nr_access
33610
11943
10161
7482
5430
2440
1320
930
595
450
324
147

I have tried this query

SET @`qry` := CONCAT('SELECT * INTO OUTFILE ''C:/inetpub/ftproot/nr_access.csv'' FIELDS TERMINATED BY \'\;\' LINES TERMINATED BY \'\r\n\'
FROM (
( 
  SELECT 
	\'nr_access\'
 ) 
 UNION
 ( 
 SELECT
`nr_access`
FROM
	`tbl_nr_access`
) 
ORDER BY CASE WHEN `nr_access` = `nr_access` THEN 999999 
ELSE CAST( `nr_access` AS SIGNED ) END DESC) q;');

PREPARE `stmt` FROM @`qry`;
SET @`qry` := NULL;
EXECUTE `stmt`;
DEALLOCATE PREPARE `stmt`;

But I have this output, how to do resolve this?

How can I make it get results ordered numerically, descending?

11943
7482
595
5430
10161
324
nr_access
147
2440
930
1320
33610
450