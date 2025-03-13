Hello there,
I can’t sort properly in the exported csv file in MySQL using INTO OUTFILE syntax.
The column
nr_access is INT 11 in
tbl_nr_access
I need this output
nr_access
33610
11943
10161
7482
5430
2440
1320
930
595
450
324
147
I have tried this query
SET @`qry` := CONCAT('SELECT * INTO OUTFILE ''C:/inetpub/ftproot/nr_access.csv'' FIELDS TERMINATED BY \'\;\' LINES TERMINATED BY \'\r\n\'
FROM (
(
SELECT
\'nr_access\'
)
UNION
(
SELECT
`nr_access`
FROM
`tbl_nr_access`
)
ORDER BY CASE WHEN `nr_access` = `nr_access` THEN 999999
ELSE CAST( `nr_access` AS SIGNED ) END DESC) q;');
PREPARE `stmt` FROM @`qry`;
SET @`qry` := NULL;
EXECUTE `stmt`;
DEALLOCATE PREPARE `stmt`;
But I have this output, how to do resolve this?
How can I make it get results ordered numerically, descending?
11943
7482
595
5430
10161
324
nr_access
147
2440
930
1320
33610
450