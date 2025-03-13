Hello there,

I can’t sort properly in the exported csv file in MySQL using INTO OUTFILE syntax.

The column nr_access is INT 11 in tbl_nr_access

I need this output

nr_access 33610 11943 10161 7482 5430 2440 1320 930 595 450 324 147

I have tried this query

SET @`qry` := CONCAT('SELECT * INTO OUTFILE ''C:/inetpub/ftproot/nr_access.csv'' FIELDS TERMINATED BY \'\;\' LINES TERMINATED BY \'\r

\' FROM ( ( SELECT \'nr_access\' ) UNION ( SELECT `nr_access` FROM `tbl_nr_access` ) ORDER BY CASE WHEN `nr_access` = `nr_access` THEN 999999 ELSE CAST( `nr_access` AS SIGNED ) END DESC) q;'); PREPARE `stmt` FROM @`qry`; SET @`qry` := NULL; EXECUTE `stmt`; DEALLOCATE PREPARE `stmt`;

But I have this output, how to do resolve this?

How can I make it get results ordered numerically, descending?