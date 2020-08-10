How can I make a function that filters the api data based on input value?

Hi @KarimZ, you’d store the promise returned from getData() so that you don’t have to fetch the entire data anew each time, and then add an input event listener to the search field to populate the container. The filtering would have to take place before mapping the data to the document fragments then:

function init () { const countryName = document.getElementById('searchInput') const container = document.querySelector('.searchResult') const dataPromise = getData() countryName.addEventListener('input', event => { container.innerHTML = '' dataPromise .then(json => json.filter(country => { return country.name === event.target.value })) .then(json => json.map(cardTemplate)) .then(templates => render(container, templates)) }) }

This would check for exact equality though, which is probably a bit strict; you might first convert both strings to lower case and use includes() instead, or even allow regular expressions so that for instance afg matches Afghanistan :