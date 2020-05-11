How can I make a function that filters the api data based on input value?

A question. With regards the input event, would it be an idea to check the length of the input first? So that a huge list of countries and flags are not generated on your first single character e.g. ‘a’, ‘i’, ‘e’

Something like this perhaps, where it only processes the input if it is 3 characters or more?

countryName.addEventListener('input', event => { const inputText = event.target.value if (inputText.length > 2) { //...do stuff here } })

Edit: Another thought came to mind. A ‘debounce’ feature possibly, to add a delay before your text input is processed