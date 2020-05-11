How can I make a function that filters the api data based on input value?

How can I make a function with the array filter method to filter a list of countries based on what the user types inside the input field?
let countryName = document.getElementById("searchInput");
let url = "https://restcountries.eu/rest/v2/all/";
function getData() {
return fetch(url)
.then((res) => res.json())
.catch((err) => console.log("Handle this error", err));
}
console.log(getData());
function cardTemplate(cardData) {
const card = document.createElement("div");
card.innerHTML = `<div class="user">
<img src="${cardData.flag}" alt="" class="flag">
<h1 class="countryName">${cardData.name}</h1>
</div> `;
return card;
}
function render(container, templates) {
const d = document.createDocumentFragment();
templates.forEach((template) => d.appendChild(template));
container.appendChild(d);
}
function init() {
const container = document.querySelector(".searchResult");
getData()
.then((json) => json.map(cardTemplate))
.then((templates) => render(container, templates));
}
init();