How can I make a function that filters the api data based on input value?

#1

How can I make a function with the array filter method to filter a list of countries based on what the user types inside the input field?

let countryName = document.getElementById("searchInput");
let url = "https://restcountries.eu/rest/v2/all/";

function getData() {
  return fetch(url)
    .then((res) => res.json())
    .catch((err) => console.log("Handle this error", err));
}

console.log(getData());

function cardTemplate(cardData) {
  const card = document.createElement("div");
  card.innerHTML = `<div class="user">
        <img src="${cardData.flag}" alt="" class="flag">
        <h1 class="countryName">${cardData.name}</h1>
      </div> `;

  return card;
}

function render(container, templates) {
  const d = document.createDocumentFragment();
  templates.forEach((template) => d.appendChild(template));
  container.appendChild(d);
}

function init() {
  const container = document.querySelector(".searchResult");
  getData()
    .then((json) => json.map(cardTemplate))
    .then((templates) => render(container, templates));
}

init();