How can I loop through all rows of a table? (MySQL 5.5.46 version hosting)

#1

Hi,

I need something like ‘for each record null in table A’, update table A where the condition, using MySql 5.5.46.

My first approach was create a SP with this lines

CREATE DEFINER=`tUser`@`%` PROCEDURE `ROW_PER_ROW`()
BEGIN

DECLARE n INT DEFAULT 0;
DECLARE i INT DEFAULT 0;
DECLARE tYear INT(4);

SET tYear = YEAR(CURDATE());

SET GLOBAL innodb_lock_wait_timeout = 50000;       
SET innodb_lock_wait_timeout = 50000;

SET @s = CONCAT('SELECT COUNT(*) FROM `tbl_A_',tYear,'_new`
                 WHERE tType IS NULL INTO @n;');                                                            
PREPARE stmt FROM @s;
EXECUTE stmt;
DEALLOCATE PREPARE stmt;
    
SELECT @n;

SET i=0;

WHILE i<@n DO 

SELECT i;

SET @s = CONCAT('UPDATE `tbl_A_',tYear,'_new`
                 SET tType = ''IB''
                 WHERE
                 tDecription IN (''SGA'')
                 AND tType IS NULL
                 LIMIT i, 1;');
                                 
SELECT @s;
                     
PREPARE stmt FROM @s;
EXECUTE stmt;
DEALLOCATE PREPARE stmt;

SET i = i + 1;
SELECT i;

END WHILE;

END

The value of @n it’s 169150 (correctly).

The error is

Procedure execution failed 1327 - Undeclared variable: i Time: 0,459s

Help me to do it…

#2

why are you looping? you can do it all in one statement

UPDATE tbl_A_2021_new
   SET tType = 'IB'
 WHERE tDecription = 'SGA'
   AND tType IS NULL