How can I locate the files where a data-testid identifier is being used from a website loaded into Chrome using Chrom’s developer tools?

For example, I have this snippet of code:

And I want to find out what code is executed next when the “Login” button is clicked noticing that there is a data-testid identifier of “top-nav-login-button” in it.

Is a Javascript file executed somewhere on the backend that I can view?