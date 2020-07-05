How can I limit div movement?

coothead: coothead: …unless you click the button during an animation.

Well you might first stop() the currently running animation, or set the queue option to false (which I think would be equivalent here). Another possibility would be to disable the buttons when the animation starts, and enable them again in the complete callback.

BTW I’d also suggest not to hard-code the container dimensions as magic numbers, but use its offsetWidth and offsetHeight instead… here’s another solution that corrects the movement delta rather than preventing the animation altogether, so that it also works for container dimensions that are not a multiple of the moving element’s dimensions (e.g. 470 x 320):