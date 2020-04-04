How can I limit div movement?

#1

Here is my code

I want the “move” div will not be able to move outside “frame” div

Can it be done with Jquery? how?

<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script> 
$(document).ready(function(){
  $("#left").click(function(){
    $("#move").animate({right: '+=100px'});
  });

   $("#right").click(function(){
    $("#move").animate({right: '-=100px'});
  });

   $("#up").click(function(){
    $("#move").animate({bottom: '+=100px'});
  });

   $("#down").click(function(){
    $("#move").animate({bottom: '-=100px'});
  });
});
</script> 
<style type="text/css">
  #frame{
    height:500px;
	width:500px;
	position:absolute;
	border: 2px solid orange;"
  }
  
  #move{
    background:#98bf21;
	height:100px;
	width:100px;
	position:absolute;
	
  }
</style>
</head>
<body>

<button id="left"><</button><button id="right">></button><button id="up">^</button><button id="down">V</button>



<div id="frame">
	<div id="move"></div>
</div>

</body>
</html>
#2

Hi there erezvol,

I don’t do “jQuery” but this will work OK…

<script> 
$(document).ready(function(){  

   var el = document.getElementById("move");
   
  $("#left").click(function(){
       if ( el.offsetLeft > 0 ) {
    $("#move").animate({right: '+=100px'});
      }
  });

   $("#right").click(function(){
       if ( el.offsetLeft < 400 ) {
    $("#move").animate({right: '-=100px'});
      }
  });

   $("#up").click(function(){
       if ( el.offsetTop > 0 ) {
    $("#move").animate({bottom: '+=100px'});
      }
  });

   $("#down").click(function(){
       if ( el.offsetTop < 400 ) {
    $("#move").animate({bottom: '-=100px'});
      }
  });
});
</script>

…unless you click the button during an animation.

coothead