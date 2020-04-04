How can I limit div movement?

Here is my code
I want the “move” div will not be able to move outside “frame” div
Can it be done with Jquery? how?
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/3.4.1/jquery.min.js"></script>
<script>
$(document).ready(function(){
$("#left").click(function(){
$("#move").animate({right: '+=100px'});
});
$("#right").click(function(){
$("#move").animate({right: '-=100px'});
});
$("#up").click(function(){
$("#move").animate({bottom: '+=100px'});
});
$("#down").click(function(){
$("#move").animate({bottom: '-=100px'});
});
});
</script>
<style type="text/css">
#frame{
height:500px;
width:500px;
position:absolute;
border: 2px solid orange;"
}
#move{
background:#98bf21;
height:100px;
width:100px;
position:absolute;
}
</style>
</head>
<body>
<button id="left"><</button><button id="right">></button><button id="up">^</button><button id="down">V</button>
<div id="frame">
<div id="move"></div>
</div>
</body>
</html>