How can I improve the UX and design of my food menu website?

I run a food menu website that showcases different meal options, and I want to enhance its user experience (UX) and design. One of my main concerns is making the menu easy to navigate on both desktop and mobile devices. I also want to choose the right layout, fonts, and colors to improve readability and user engagement. Additionally, ensuring fast loading speed without compromising design quality is a priority. Another key aspect is organizing menu categories effectively to create a smooth browsing experience for visitors. You can check my website here: [Greggs Menu Price] I’d appreciate any feedback or suggestions to improve the design and usability. Thanks!