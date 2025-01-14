How can I improve site?

Hi everyone,
I’ve been running a website dedicated to free online pokies for Australian players, and while I’ve been focusing on improving SEO, the results are still not where I’d like them to be.
Here’s what I’ve done so far:
Optimized on-page SEO (titles, keywords, and content)
Ensured fast load speeds and mobile-friendly design
Built backlinks and submitted the site to search engines
What other strategies or advanced tips could help boost visibility and engagement? I’d love to hear your thoughts!
Thanks in advance!
When it came to making these changes, did you use tools like Google’s Lighthouse to generate a report of what needs improving? This tools gives you all sorts of tips and tricks to help.
Also did you give it ample time? People think that if you make a change that they will see immediate results in like 24 hours. It just doesn’t work that way. Good SEO can take weeks to see results.
Are you writing good useful content? Content is king and no matter how much polish you put on a turd of content, it is still just a turd.
Follow the report guidelines, give it time and after a couple weeks, re-run the report to see if things are improving.