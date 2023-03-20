How can I implement a GDPR-compliant cookiebar on Wix website?

Dear all,

I am new to Wix and coding, and I am trying to make my website GDPR-compliant with a cookie bar. The cookiebar in the Wix store is unfortunately not GDPR compliant, so I am looking for an alternative. I would like to give my visitors the option to control their cookies.I found a good option on the internet: securiti .com. You have to fill in your site details and Securiti will generate a code for you. I pasted this code on my Wix site in an HTML frame, but it is not working. Has anyone on this forum had experience with connecting Wix and Securiti, or does anyone know another option to be GDPR compliant instead of Securiti?

I look forward to hearing your reactions.