How can I implement a 'Do while' loop only using GOTO in the C language?

A do-while loop is a variation of a while loop. The condition is checked by a while loop and statements are in the do segment.

The do-while loop checks the condition at the end of the loop. This means that the statements inside the loop body will be executed at least once even if the condition is never true.

The variable within the scope of the loop. I.e. you need to be within the loop to access it. It’s the same as if you declared a variable within a function, only things in the function have access to it.

do{ statement(s); }while(condition);

Instead of using a for , while , or do while loop, you can do the same job using goto. Like this:

int i = 0; firstLoop: printf("%d", i); i++; if(i<10) goto firstLoop; printf("

out of first loop");