How can I hide for example the admin panel in my react code

If I build a basic react app, then you could see every ui in the .js files. But what if I for example want to hide the Adminpanel from the javascript files? (so the API calls to the admin routes are hidden too) - how can I do that?
If you are on the facebook site you also cant see the adminpanel of facebook in the (client-) sourcecode.
If I build a basic react app, then you could see every ui in the .js files. But what if I for example want to hide the Adminpanel from the javascript files? (so the API calls to the admin routes are hidden too) - how can I do that?