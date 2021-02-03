How can i hide div from print?

Hello, please help me. I am a beginner in HTML. I want some blank fields not to be printed (eg div textarea input, etc.). How do I do that? I do not know how to use CSS and JAVASCRIPT, so I only use HTML and maybe you can help me. (Sorry if my English is bad i am from georgia.)
this is code , but i want hide whole div if there is no information …
<div>
<table border="1" width="100%" class="bold_13">
<button type="button" class="no-print buttonplus vbc-start-click" repeatable-button="satelofono_konsultacia_dv">+</button>
<b> ---------- </b>
<tr align="center">
<td width="15%"> ---- </td>
<td > pac
</td>
<td width="30%"> recom</td>
</tr>
</table>
<div class="satelofono_konsultacia_dv no-print vbc-elements" style="margin-top: 1em; display: none;" >
<table border="1" width="100%" class="bold_13">
<tr>
<td width="15%"> <textarea id="satelofono_konsultacia_TariRi_" autoResize style="overflow:hidden" class="textarea no-save "></textarea> </td>
<td width="55%"> <textarea id="satelofono_konsultacia_pacientis_mdgomareoba_" autoResize style="overflow:hidden" class="textarea no-save "></textarea> </td>
<td width="30%"> <textarea id="satelofono_konsultacia_rekomendaciebi_" autoResize style="overflow:hidden" class="textarea no-save "></textarea> </td>
</tr>
</table>
</div>
</div>