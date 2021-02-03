How can i hide div from print?

HTML & CSS
#1

Hello, please help me. I am a beginner in HTML. I want some blank fields not to be printed (eg div textarea input, etc.). How do I do that? I do not know how to use CSS and JAVASCRIPT, so I only use HTML and maybe you can help me. (Sorry if my English is bad i am from georgia.)

this is code , but i want hide whole div if there is no information …

		<div>			
			<table border="1" width="100%" class="bold_13"> 
			<button type="button"  class="no-print  buttonplus vbc-start-click" repeatable-button="satelofono_konsultacia_dv">+</button>					
			<b> ---------- </b> 
					<tr align="center">
						<td width="15%"> ---- </td>
						<td > pac	 
						</td>
						<td width="30%"> recom</td>
					</tr>
			</table>
			<div class="satelofono_konsultacia_dv  no-print  vbc-elements" style="margin-top: 1em; display: none;"	>
				<table border="1" width="100%" class="bold_13">
					<tr>
						<td width="15%"> <textarea id="satelofono_konsultacia_TariRi_"  autoResize style="overflow:hidden" class="textarea no-save "></textarea> </td>
						<td  width="55%"> <textarea  id="satelofono_konsultacia_pacientis_mdgomareoba_" autoResize style="overflow:hidden" class="textarea no-save "></textarea> </td>
						<td  width="30%"> <textarea id="satelofono_konsultacia_rekomendaciebi_"  autoResize style="overflow:hidden" class="textarea no-save "></textarea> </td>
					</tr>
				</table>
			</div>

	</div>