How can I grow my Linkdin account fast?

If you’re growing your LinkedIn account like you’re trying to do SEO, you’re doing it wrong. The whole purpose of LinkedIn is to create a viable link of business acquaintances, not for doing page/site promotion.

First of all you can fast increase your connection more & more related to your field after that daily content post related to your project

Well, there are some marketing solutions on LinkedIn, if that’s what you’re asking for. You can simply google it.

As the OP has never returned, there is no point in reviving this topic now.

Thread closed.

