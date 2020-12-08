How can i get this animation from codepen to work?

Did you link to the jquery library and did you copy the compiled css?

If you copied the SCSS do you have SCSS set up in your environment in order for it to run. It doesn’t just work by itself and takes some effort to implement.

You could have copied the compiled scss from the codepen using the options in the top of the panel and then you get just raw css.

Alternatively just fork the codepen and then its all yours to play around with.

Here’s the compiled css and the html after the JS has added spans around everything.

There is no JS in that example but as you see its a lot of work to do manually but it may help you understand what’s going on.