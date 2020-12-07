How can i get this animation from codepen to work?

So i copied and pasted everything from the codepen. The html, scss and script. The js is in the script tag and scss is in an external file. Now I don’tt know scss yet so im assuming it has to be that. What do I need to edit, I mean i copied the html too, so why isn’t it working? How would I get this to work? Even on codesnippet the thing doesnt work. If this is all to complex to answer, Is there another easier way to replicate this? I like the glow going through each word.
Animation here
Can you show us your attempt? Then we can see what went wrong .
I just copied and pasted their codepen! Even in codesnippet its not working. Code snippet is on here. https://stackoverflow.com/questions/65187614/is-there-a-simplified-way-to-create-transmission-glowing-text-animation
I think i see why…
{
“message”: “Uncaught ReferenceError: jQuery is not defined”,
“filename”: “https://stacksnippets.net/js”, <—what.
“lineno”: 191,<—i dont see the line number
“colno”: 4
}