How can I get the width of an element in css

I’m trying to make a vertical navbar but I’ve ran into a little issue. When you click the hamburger menu I want it to open the navbar and then move the hamburger menu to just outside of the navbar. Here’s a respresentation of what I mean:
Not opened:
Opened:
I can accomplish this by using a fixed position but if the user has a smaller screen size then the hamburger menu may overlap the navbar as it’s being squished down. Is there a way to get the navbar width and then position the hamburger menu to that width + an offset? Do I have to use javascript to do this, if so, how?