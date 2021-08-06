How can I get the width of an element in css

The easiest way would be to have the hamburger as part of the nav so when the nav slides out the hamburger slides with it.

It’s hard to give an answer without seeing what you have got already and what are the constraints of your design.

I would avoid trying to do it with js because you want the elements to take note of their surroundings in a responsive environment and adjust automatically to the available width. However if you have controlled the nav properly you should be able to allow room for the nav to be moved as required even with js.

Again it all depends on what else is happening on the page.

Generally I let a left vertical nav slide out and on top of the hamburger (so you can’t see it) but include a close icon in the nav itself and avoid the issue altogether.

If you have some code we can look at or a rough demo I’ll be back tomorrow.