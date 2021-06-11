How can I get the response payload content?

I have the following axios call which is failing because of authorization issue. Hence, I want to display a message (maybe growl) on the screen once control reaches catch block. I can see the response payload in the Network tab but it’s not showing up when I am printing err.response as shown in the code below. The response payload shown in the browser looks like the following:

How can I grab the Response Payload value starting with NOT AUTHORIZED: .... inside catch block of axios?

const currentDate = new Date() let deliverDate = getFormattedDate(currentDate); const data = { downloadType: '1', dataDeliveryPojo: { id: '0', deliveredBy: JSON.parse(sessionStorage.getItem('loggedInUser')).personId, deliveredToPersonId: JSON.parse(sessionStorage.getItem('loggedInUser')).personId, deliverDate: deliverDate, purposeId: 10, companyId: 1234, personId:JSON.parse(sessionStorage.getItem('loggedInUser')).personId }, }; /* The response.data returned from Axios is a JSON string. So creating a Blob from that JSON doesn't produce the correct object. Hence, make sure to tell axios to return blob From the Axios docs: // responseType indicates the type of data that the server will respond with // options are: 'arraybuffer', 'document', 'json', 'text', 'stream' // browser only: 'blob' responseType: 'json', // default */ axios.post('api/fileDownload', data, {responseType :'blob'} ).then((blob) => { let fileName = ""; let disposition = blob.headers['content-disposition']; let filenameRegex = /filename[^;=

]*=((['"]).*?\2|[^;

]*)/; let matches = filenameRegex.exec(disposition); if (matches != null && matches[1]) { fileName = matches[1].replace(/['"]/g, ''); } const url = window.URL.createObjectURL(blob.data); const a = document.createElement('a'); a.href = url; a.download = fileName document.body.appendChild(a); a.click(); window.URL.revokeObjectURL(url); }).catch((err) => { console.log("Am I landing in catch block?"); console.log(err.response); })

The output of console.log(err.response); in the console is: