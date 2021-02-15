How can I get preg_match_all to count occurrences?

I have 15 years of php coding under my belt, yet for the life of me, I cannot get preg_match_all to reliably count occurrences of a string that it locates. According to my many hours of research on this question, the following should locate all instances in which a string begins with two periods or full stops.

 $pattern="/^\.\.[^.]";
 preg_match_all($pattern, $str, $matches);
	$thisCount=count($matches);

However, this does not work, at least when I incorporate it into a script.

Can anyone help me figure out what I’m doing wrong when it comes to Preg_match_all???

Thanks.

What is the value of $str when this preg_match_all is encountered? Do realize that you are using ^ at the beginning of the pattern, which means it will only match if it is at the start of the string. Are you only getting count coming back as 1?

Try removing the starting ^ and see if suddenly you get all your matches counted. If it is still not working as expected, again show us the value of $str you are using and we can run a test ourselves on it and possibly explain what might be wrong.

