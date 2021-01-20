How can I get my baby name generator to get results?

Well let’s take a look at what the console tells us is the problem.

addEventListener is not a function

Here’s what the codePen console says:

Uncaught TypeError: document.getElementsByClassName(...).addEventListener is not a function at https://cdpn.io/cp/internal/boomboom/pen.js?key=pen.js-e41d91d2-6507-ff3d-d73e-1ac7bb534f11:20

Now normally, addEventListener is a function, so the thing causing the problem is that which is before the addEventListener.

Here’s the appropriate piece of code where the trouble is happening:

document .getElementsByClassName("generate") .addEventListener("click", setRandomName);

The part before addEventListener is getElementsByClassName. When that isn’t found it becomes undefined, which is why addEventListener isn’t being found.

The problem though is that getElementsByClassName gives list of elements, and addEventListener can’t be applied to such a list.

A good solution to that is to use querySelectorAll instead of getElementsByClassName. That way the querySelectorAll gives a nodeList that can be iterated over, resulting in an easy solution.

Let’s replace getElementsByClassName with querySelectorAll, and then use the forEach method to iterate over each of those elements.

querySelector and querySelectorAll are more flexible, so you prefix the name with a fullstop for a class, or a hash symbol for an id, or leave it blank for an HTML element.

const elements = document.querySelectorAll(".generate"); elements.forEach(function (element) { element.addEventListener("click", setRandomName); });

Getting something to show

The next problem is harder to find, so let’s try to understand what the code is doing.

The addEventListener is to set a random name, and after that we also set a random name, even though the gender is not known? I’ll remove that second set random name, to avoid any conflict there.

elements.forEach(function (element) { element.addEventListener("click", setRandomName); }); // setRandomName(); delete line

We now have a less confusing situation, where we click on boy or on girl, and expect something to occur. It looks like nothing’s happening though, so let’s confirm that set random name is happening.

We can temporarily add a console.log statement to reassure us that the function runs when it should do.

const setRandomName = () => { console.log("set random name"); document.getElementsByClassName("random-name").innerText = getRandomName(); };

Now when we click on boy or girl, we have set random name showing on the console, so we know that the function is being invoked. Nothing happens on the page though.

The getElementsByClassName gives an array-like collection of elements, which is not appropriate here. There is only one generate element, and we don’t plan to have more of them.

The HTML element has a id attribute on it, which is a much more suitable way of accessing a single element.

<div id="random-name" class="random-name"></div>

We can replace getElementsByClassName with getElementById instead, to get that random-name element.

We don’t need that console.log line now either, so that can be deleted too.

const setRandomName = () => { // console.log("set random name"); delete line document.getElementById("random-name").innerText = getRandomName(); };

And now it all works.