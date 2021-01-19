How can I get my baby name generator to get results?
I was following a tutorial…and this is my first time using javascript. Help is supremely tremendously appreciated.
Someone said this was the answer, however, when I tried it it did not work…I don’t know what to omit.
By changing these lines:
const setRandomName = () => {
document.getElementById('random-name').innerText = getRandomName();
};
const elements = document.getElementsByClassName('generate')
for (var i = 0; i < elements.length; i++) {
elements[i].addEventListener('click', setRandomName);
}
And changing your html to:
<div id="random-name"
class="random-name"></div>